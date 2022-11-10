Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $840.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 84.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $10,010,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 145.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

