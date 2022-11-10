Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $10,010,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 145.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
