Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.0690 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $51.51 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

