Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47), RTT News reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

