Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47), RTT News reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:FNF opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
