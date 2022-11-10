Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.
Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.
