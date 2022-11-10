Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$881.68 million and a PE ratio of 17.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.23 and a 12 month high of C$11.75.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$163.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
