Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$881.68 million and a PE ratio of 17.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.23 and a 12 month high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$163.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins lowered Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

