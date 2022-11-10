Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$881.68 million and a PE ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.22. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.23 and a one year high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$163.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

