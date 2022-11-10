Financial Contrast: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BeyondSpring and Nuvalent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 1 3 1 0 2.00 Nuvalent 0 0 1 0 3.00

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,662.60%. Nuvalent has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.83%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Nuvalent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Nuvalent N/A -23.73% -23.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BeyondSpring and Nuvalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BeyondSpring and Nuvalent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 19.09 -$64.18 million ($1.64) -0.40 Nuvalent N/A N/A -$46.34 million ($1.49) -21.26

Nuvalent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondSpring. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Nuvalent shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nuvalent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvalent has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvalent beats BeyondSpring on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

(Get Rating)

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of SCLC; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.