Financial Contrast: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) versus CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) and CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and CapStar Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A CapStar Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

CapStar Financial has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

65.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapStar Financial pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and CapStar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 36.13% 11.87% 1.14% CapStar Financial 30.88% 11.20% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and CapStar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.79 $61.52 million $3.68 10.01 CapStar Financial $141.14 million 2.67 $48.68 million $1.86 9.17

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. CapStar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats CapStar Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

