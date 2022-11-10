Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Trading Up 6.9 %

Fortinet stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

