Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,225 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

