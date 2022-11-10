First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Sells 11,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.78, for a total transaction of C$140,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$115,020.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 20th, Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$548,500.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Monday, September 5th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,800.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,831. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

