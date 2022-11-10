First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,015 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 8.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 63.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $151.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

