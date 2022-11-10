First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

