First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in October

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%.

