First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.87 and last traded at $63.92. Approximately 54,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 83,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.
