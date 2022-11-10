First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.87 and last traded at $63.92. Approximately 54,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 83,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 446.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

