First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Down 89.1% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the October 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 795.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

