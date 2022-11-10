First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.67. 35,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 32,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

