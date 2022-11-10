First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Boosted by Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 4.2% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,469,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 14,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,982. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

