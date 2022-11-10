First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 1,675.0% in October

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 1,675.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 156,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 215,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 5.8 %

FYX stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,120. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.