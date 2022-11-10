Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.
FIVN stock traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,708. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $167.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
