FlatQube Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $44.49 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $44.49 million and approximately $10,817.23 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $2.97 or 0.00017550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.94297864 USD and is down -7.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,807.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

