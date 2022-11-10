FlexShopper (FPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.57. FlexShopper had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 341.78%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.46 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FlexShopper stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 1,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,694. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FlexShopper, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of FlexShopper worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

