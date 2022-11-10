FlexShopper (FPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.57. FlexShopper had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 341.78%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.46 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShopper stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FlexShopper, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of FlexShopper worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

About FlexShopper

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Further Reading

