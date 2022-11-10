FlexShopper (FPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.57. FlexShopper had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 341.78%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.46 million. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.
FPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
