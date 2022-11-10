Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $138.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

