Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.81 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

FLO stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 699,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.