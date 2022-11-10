Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 124 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

