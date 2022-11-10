Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.26 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oracle by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oracle by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,159 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $98,970,000 after acquiring an additional 854,995 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

