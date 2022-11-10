Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

KO opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.