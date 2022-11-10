Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $379.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

