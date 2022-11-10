Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

