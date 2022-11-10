Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VB stock opened at $181.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $238.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.82.

