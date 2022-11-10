Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,872 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

