Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,394 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
