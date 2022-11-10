FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FLYLF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.77.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
