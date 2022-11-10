FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.
Shares of FMC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 605,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.09.
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
