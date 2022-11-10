FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 605,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in FMC by 1,478.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

