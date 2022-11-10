FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FONR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. FONAR has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.09.

In related news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at $552,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FONR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

