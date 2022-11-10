Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams Buys 25,000 Shares

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 2.6 %

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -50.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading

