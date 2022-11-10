Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 4,869 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in UGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of UGI by 22.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth $573,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UGI traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 14,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

