Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,324 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $15.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.16. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

