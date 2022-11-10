Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,968 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 9,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,537. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49.

