Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 3,213 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 30.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Aflac by 13.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

AFL stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.05. 46,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.