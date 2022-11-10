Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 4,115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.54. 10,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $185.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

