Foster & Motley Inc. Has $22.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.29% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 136,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

