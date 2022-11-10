Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.16% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 594,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,488. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

