Foster & Motley Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

