Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.73 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $141.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,543. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.