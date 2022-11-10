Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 1,371,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

