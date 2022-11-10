Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $541.85. 39,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,316. The company has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

