Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.00.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$178.72 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$163.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$171.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.25 billion and a PE ratio of 32.91.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

