Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

