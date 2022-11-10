Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0587 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.28.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
